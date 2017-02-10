East Perry removes Robinson from tourney

The East Perry Miners and the Robinson Bluejays met on the hardwood on the second day of the 8th grade county tournament. The Miners used a strong second quarter to end the Bluejay’s title hopes.

East Perry got off to a slow start, but finished the first period with a 9-5 lead. The Miners went to their bench for a boost, and finished the period strong, going into the break with the 30-9 advantage.

A continuous clock in the second period limited the scoring in the half. The Miners led 37-15 at the end of the third period, and went on to win the game by the final tally of 42-20.

East Perry (42) Browning 7, Brock 5, Mullins 4, McKenzie 2, Amburgey 3, Pigman 5, Fields 3, Sale 2, Butler 8 and Fugate 3.

Robinson (20) Troy Sharp 3, Anderson 6, Oliver 2, Sharp 5, Turner 2 and Vanover 2.

Tony McGuire can be reached at cpsports@gmail.com