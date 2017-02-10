Miners notch second round win over Wildcats

The East Perry Miners an the Leatherwood Wildcats did battle on the second day of the 6th grade county tournament. The Miners were able to the early lead by limiting the Wildcats’ offense, and rode their success to the 36-17 win.

East Perry used a strong defense to limit Leatherwood to a handful of shots. They were able to turn multiple turnovers into quick offense and a 14-4 lead.

The Miners cooled off in the second period, but managed to extend their lead. Going into the locker room East Perry was up 21-8.

The Wildcats were unable to get their offense started, but did manage to keep the Miners from returning to their early form. East Perry led 30-11 at the end of the third period, and went on to win the game 36-17.

East Perry (36) Woods 9, Mullins 7, Castle 3, Day 9, Chaney 3, Neace 2, Hughes 1 and Southwood 2.

Leatherwood (17) Caldwell 11, Couch 3, Williams 2 and Callahan 1.

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Leatherwood’s Chase Couch drives through the East Perry defense during the 6th grade county tournament. Couch had 3 points in the 36-17 loss to the Miners. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0064.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Leatherwood’s Chase Couch drives through the East Perry defense during the 6th grade county tournament. Couch had 3 points in the 36-17 loss to the Miners. East Perry’s Tyler Day picks up two of his 9 points in a 36-17 win over Leatherwood in the 6th grade county tournament. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0083.jpg East Perry’s Tyler Day picks up two of his 9 points in a 36-17 win over Leatherwood in the 6th grade county tournament. East Perry’s Tyson Neace avoids the Leatherwood defense on his way to the goal during the 6th grade county tournament. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0092.jpg East Perry’s Tyson Neace avoids the Leatherwood defense on his way to the goal during the 6th grade county tournament. Leatherwood’s Caleb Callahan pulls down a rebound during a game with East Perry in the 6th grade county tournament. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0095.jpg Leatherwood’s Caleb Callahan pulls down a rebound during a game with East Perry in the 6th grade county tournament.