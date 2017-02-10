Cardinals eliminate Wildcats advancing to semis

The first game on day two of the 6th grade tournament featured the Chavies Cardinals and the Buckhorn Wildcats. The Cardinals jumped out to the early lead, and never looked back as they scored a 40-15 win.

Chavies players seemed to be all over the floor in the first half as their offense and defense created havoc within the Buckhorn ranks. The Cardinals held the 17-5 lead at the end of the first period, and went into the locker room with the 33-8 advantage.

With a continuous clock ticking, the Cardinals went deep into their bench to finish the game. Chavies

continued to lead 34-12 at the end of three, and 40-15 at the final horn.

Chavies (40) B. Davidson 13, A. Pencce 14, M. Pence 7, C. Davidson 2 and Johnson 4.

Buckhorn (15) Miller 4, Riley 3, Cole 6, Abner 2 and Neace 2.

