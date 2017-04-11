Perry rolls over Breathitt

On Tuesday, the Perry Central Lady Commodores took the diamond against the Breathitt County Lady Bobcats. The Lady Commodores jumped out to the early lead, and never looked back as they notched the 9-1 win.

Perry Central opened the game with hot bats, posting three runs in the first inning, and following that with a four run second inning (7-0). Breathitt County got their first, and only, run of the game in the third inning (7-1).

The Lady Commodores crossed the plate twice in the fourth inning (9-1), and then went ice cold at the plate. The 9-1 score held as the final, keeping Perry Central undefeated on the season.

Perry Central (9) Lexie Haddix 1 run, Jamie Pollard 1 run, 2 hits and 1 RBI, Lauren Amburgey 3 hits and 1 RBI, Katie Campbell 2 runs, 3 hits and 2 RBI, Kamryn Noe 1 run, 2 hits and 1 RBI, Emilee Eversole 2 hits and 3 RBI, Lexie Eldridge 1 RBI and Allanh Hurt 1 run.

