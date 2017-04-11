Local wrestlers wow crowd in closing Chavies venue

On Thursday, wrestlers from the Appalachian Mountain Wrestling company performed in their final event at the Chavies Elementary gym. The event drew a big crowd, and no one walked away disappointed as local wrestlers wowed the crowd with a spectacular performance.

John Noble, always a crowd favorite, opened the festivities in a grudge match against Stan “The Man” Lee. Noble quickly took control of the match, and came away with the win.

Eddie “The Driller” Browning then teamed up with former partner Michael Jameson to take on “Aggravated Assault”. However, their opponents did not show for the event, and Browning and Jameson had to take on a pair of replacements. Browning and Jameson easily walked away with the win.

In an “all challengers taken” match, Mitch Smith stepped in the ring with the “Progressive Liberal”. Smith opened the match strong, but eventually fell to the less than crowd favorite.

After the intermission, Clinton Stacy took on Beau James in a “Last Man Standing” match. Stacy seemed to have lost the match, but a referees reversal of the decision gave him a second chance. Clinton made good on the opportunity, and defeated James by turning his opponents underhanded attack into a victory.

In the main event, Kyle Maggard took on Stan Sierra in a non-sanctioned street fight. The battle raged throughout the gym for several minutes with Maggard taking a late advantage after throwing Sierra through a table. However, outside interference cost Maggard the match.

Despite closing Chavies as a venue, Appalachian Mountain Wrestling will continue to entertain fans around the region in a gym near you.

Local wrestling hero John Noble takes his opponent Stan "The Man" Lee off the top rope and deposits him in the middle of the ring. Noble won the match by pin fall. Mitch Smith goes for the slam of the "Progressive Liberal". Smith would later lose the match. Eddie "The Driller" Browning puts his opponent in the arm bar. Browning and his partner Jameson would take the match by pin fall. Clinton Stacy takes out Beau James in a "Last Man Standing" match. Kyle Maggard chocks Stan Sierra with his own chain during a "Street Brawl". Maggard would lose the match to Sierra due to outside interference.