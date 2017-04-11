Bulldogs close out Cal Ripken with win over Tomcats

The Hazard Bulldogs closed out their Cal Ripken Experience tournament with the Ashland Tomcats. The Bulldogs pulled out all the stop in this event closer, and raced past the Tomcats with a five inning 15-2 victory.

Ashland opened the game with a pair of runs in the top of the first inning. Hazard was able to counter the Tomcats with a trio of runs in the bottom of the frame (3-2).

Hazard put the game on ice in the second inning as nine Bulldogs touched the plate (12-2). They added three runs in the third inning, bringing the tally to 15-2.

The Bulldogs were able to hold the Tomcats scoreless through the fifth inning, giving them the early 15-2 win. Ryan Smith got the win on the mound for the Bulldogs, going five innings with 2 runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Hazard (15) Andy Baker 3 runs, 1 hit and 1 RBI, Ryan Smith 1 run, 2 hits and 2 RBI, Bailey Blair 3 runs, 2 hits and 2 RBI, Rudy Akemon 2 runs and 1 hit, Devin Morris 2 runs, 2 hits and 3 RBI, Dalton Baker 1 run, Kyle Johnson 1 run, 1 hit and 2 RBI and Trajon Campbell 2 runs, 2 hits and 2 RBI.

