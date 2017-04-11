Hazard drops first game of the season

Early last week, the Hazard Bulldogs took on Madison North Hopkins in the Cal Ripken Experience tournament in Myrtle Beach. The Bulldogs fell behind early, and eventually fell 5-3 in their first loss of the season (12-1).

The Bulldogs jumped out to the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but allowed their opponent to tie the game in the second inning. Hazard went down 4-1 in the third inning before getting back to a one run deficit in the bottom of the frame (4-3).

Madison North Hopkins got an insurance run in the fifth inning (5-3). Hazard was unable to get a rally started down the stretch, and gave up their first loss of the season 5-3.

Devin Morris went the distance on the mound for the Bulldogs, giving up 5 runs on 7 hits with 8 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Hazard (3) Andy Baker 1 run, Ryan Smith 1 run, 1 hit and 1 RBI, Bailey Blair 1 hit, Trajon Campbell 2 hits and James Shoptaw 1 run and 1 hit.

