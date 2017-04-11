Hazard blanks Fairview in Myrtle Beach classic

On Tuesday, the Hazard Bulldogs took on the Fairview Eagles as part of the Cal Ripkin Experience. The Bulldogs jumped out to the early lead, and took the early exit as they blanked the Eagles 10-0.

Hazard slowly built a 3-0 lead scoring a pair of runs in the first inning and a single run in the third inning. After a scoreless fourth inning, the Bulldogs broke the game open, and ended the contest, with seven runs in the fifth inning.

Chase Ford went five innings on the mound, giving up 0 runs, 1 hit and 0 walks while recording 4 strikeouts.

Hazard (10) Andy Baker 2 runs, 2 hits and 1 RBI, Ryan Smith 2 runs, 3 hits and 3 RBI, Rudy Akemon 2 runs, 1 hit and 2 RBI, Bailey Blair 1 run and 2 hits, Devin Morris 1 run and 1 RBI, Dalton Baker 1 run, 2 hits and 1 RBI, Trajon Campbell 1 hit and 1 RBI and James Shoptaw 1 run.

