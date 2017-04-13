Brianna Sparkman signs to play soccer at UPike

HAZARD — Brianna Sparkman of Hazard High School signed with UPike Thursday to continue her soccer career. Sparkman began playing soccer for Hazard High School as a sophomore. In her time on the high school soccer field, she has received All District Defender and All District Goalie honors.

The Hazard High School girls soccer team is coached by Toby Dawhare, Jeff Pennington, Matt Bowling and Effie Stidham. After the signing, Toby Dawhare said this about Sparkman,

“She is a great young lady. Hard worker who sacrificed individual goals to try and help make us a better team. She would have been our best player at whatever position we played her. She had never played goalie before this past season. She made up for lack of experience with sheer determination and athleticism. She keeps us in games against the top teams in the region by making numerous crucial saves. She has a great work ethic. I am excited to see her get a chance to get a quality education while still playing a sport she loves.”

UPike coach, Gary Warford, traveled to Hazard High School for the official signing ceremony Thursday afternoon. Brianna Sparkman is the first person from her immediate family to play sports. Now, she has been given the opportunity to showcase her skills at a higher level.

Brianna is the daughter of Danny and Diana Sparkman and the granddaughter of Pearlie Bates of Thornton, Kentucky. She was also joined at the signing ceremony by her brother, Waylon Sparkman, as well as a host of teammates and friends.

Photo by Sam Neace | (Back row) Waylon Sparkman and Diana Sparkman. (Front row) Coach Gary Warford and Brianna Sparkman; taken at the signing ceremony; April 13; Hazard High School. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_20170413_142937_cmyk-2.jpg Photo by Sam Neace | (Back row) Waylon Sparkman and Diana Sparkman. (Front row) Coach Gary Warford and Brianna Sparkman; taken at the signing ceremony; April 13; Hazard High School.