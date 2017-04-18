Opening Day for Little League

On Saturday, the oldest little league chapter in the state of Kentucky took the field. The Mets and the Angles, and the Reds and the Yankees took the field in celebration of another year.

In the first game, the Mets and the Angels took to the diamond. The Angels led for most of the game, and went into the fifth inning with an 11-5 advantage. The Mets, however, made a spectacular comeback to win the game 12-11.

In the second game, the Reds and the Yankees did battle. The game was nip and tuck throughout, with the game being tied at five at the end of regulation. The Reds were able to pull out the 6-5 win in the extra frame.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at [email protected]

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald The Angels pitcher brings the heat against the Mets on opening day. The Mets get a homerun during their comeback bid against the Angels. The Reds make a play at second against the Yankees during their opening day win. The Yankees go across the field to record the out against the Reds on opening day.