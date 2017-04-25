Cornett and Roberts lead local bass fishermen with region title

This weekend, the Perry County Central and Hazard bass fishing teams participated in the 4th region championships, held at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County. The region consists on nearly the entire eastern Kentucky area.

77 boats hit the water early in the morning, and when the weigh ins were complete, Richard Cornett and Matthew Roberts of Perry Central stood alone atop the podium as 4th region champs. The pair pulled in five fish that totaled 10 lbs 9 ozs.

Perry Central also had two other teams qualify for state as Abby Ison and Jordan Feltner (8 lbs 12 ozs), along with Dalton Curry and Dylan Cornett (6 lbs and 6 ozs). Hazard’s Jacob Frazier and Kaden Hillman (6 lbs and 3 ozs) just missed the state tournament, coming up 2 ounces shy of the event.

This is the fourth year that Perry Central has fished in the region, and the third consecutive year that they have had a qualifier. The Commodores came in as runners up last season.

In total a 175 fish were caught for a weight of 284 pounds. All fish were returned to the lake alive.

County fishes:

Richard Cornett and Matthew Roberts – Perry Central

7. Abby Ison and Jordan Feltner – Perry Central

14. Dalton Curry and Dylan Cornett – Perry Central

18. Jacob Frazier and Kaden Hillman – Hazard

23. Koby Hillman and Chase Hastings – Hazard

24. Dalton Bryant and Hunter Feltner – Hazard

30. Kaytlin Eversole and Kaleb Eversole – Hazard

38. Dalton Noble and Brayden Howard – Perry Central

58. Zacharh Holbrook and Jacob Boggs – Perry Central

60. Taylor Roark and Brookly Noble – Perry Central

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at [email protected]

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Dylan Cornett and Dalton Curry of Perry Central came in 14th out of 77 teams in the 4th region bass fishing tournament. Cornett and Curry qualified for the state tournament. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_curry-cornett.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Dylan Cornett and Dalton Curry of Perry Central came in 14th out of 77 teams in the 4th region bass fishing tournament. Cornett and Curry qualified for the state tournament. Matthew Roberts (left) and Richard Cornett (right) of Perry Central won the 4th region bass fishing tournament (picture with coach Terry Roberts). http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_trophy.jpg Matthew Roberts (left) and Richard Cornett (right) of Perry Central won the 4th region bass fishing tournament (picture with coach Terry Roberts). Jacob Frazier and Kaden Hillman of Hazard came in 18th place out of 77 teams in the 4th region bass fishing tournament. Frazier and Hillman miss the state tournament by two ounces. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_frazier.jpg Jacob Frazier and Kaden Hillman of Hazard came in 18th place out of 77 teams in the 4th region bass fishing tournament. Frazier and Hillman miss the state tournament by two ounces.