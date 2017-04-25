Big inning sinks Lady Bulldogs

Early last week, the Hazard Lady Bulldogs hosted the Breathitt County Lady Bobcats. The Lady Bulldogs took the early lead, but could not escape a big inning by the Lady Bobcats, leading to their 11-14 loss.

Breathitt County opened the game with a trio of runs in the first inning, but could not produce another rally in the next two innings. Hazard duplicated the Lady Bobcats opening frame, and tossed in four more in the second inning, giving them a 7-3 lead going into the fourth inning.

The Lady Bobcats exploded for nine runs in the fourth inning, and tacked on two more in the fifth inning to take the 14-7 advantage.

Down the stretch, the Lady Bulldogs managed a pair of rallies. Unfortunately, each only produced a pair of runs, leaving Hazard three runs shy of the comeback (11-14).

Hazard (11) Sparkman 4 runs and 3 hits, Campbell 2 runs and 1 hit, Luttrell 2 runs and 2 hits, Collins 2 hits, Davidson 1 hit, Howard 1 hit and Combs 3 runs and 3 hits.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at [email protected]

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard’s Breanna Sparkman comes in with an early run for the Lady Bulldogs. Sparkman scored 4 runs in the 11-14 loss to Breathitt County. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0012.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard’s Breanna Sparkman comes in with an early run for the Lady Bulldogs. Sparkman scored 4 runs in the 11-14 loss to Breathitt County. Hazard’s Sheridan Luttrell collects one of her 2 hits in the Lady Bulldogs’ 11-14 loss to Breathitt County. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0023-1.jpg Hazard’s Sheridan Luttrell collects one of her 2 hits in the Lady Bulldogs’ 11-14 loss to Breathitt County. Hazard catcher Cameran Howard pulls down a high pitch during the Lady Bulldogs 11-14 loss to Breathitt County. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0050.jpg Hazard catcher Cameran Howard pulls down a high pitch during the Lady Bulldogs 11-14 loss to Breathitt County. Hazard second baseman Madison Campbell snags a short popup during a game with Breathitt County. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0057.jpg Hazard second baseman Madison Campbell snags a short popup during a game with Breathitt County. Hazard pitcher Maddi Collins brings the heat against Breathitt County. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0062-1.jpg Hazard pitcher Maddi Collins brings the heat against Breathitt County.