Bulldogs taken out by Eagles

On Friday, the Hazard Bulldogs hosted the Johnson Central Golden Eagles in high school baseball action. The Bulldogs struggled to put a run on the board, while the Eagles posted five. The game was cut short by rain, setting the official score at 1-0.

The game remained scoreless through the first four innings. Johnson Central opened the fifth inning with a run, but Hazard would not be able to reciprocate in the bottom of the frame (0-1).

The Eagles scored four runs in the sixth inning, but the rain negated the inning, setting the final tally at 1-0.

James Shoptaw got the loss, going five innings with 1 run, 3 hits, 3 walks and 1 strikeout.

Hazard (0) Ryan Smith 1 hit, Devin Morris 1 hit and Kyle Johnson 1 hit.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at [email protected]