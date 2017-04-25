Posted on by

Hazard comes up short in state semistate


By Tony McGuire - [email protected]

Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard’s Andy Baker scored 3 of the Bulldogs 4 runs this week.


On Tuesday, the Hazard Bulldog baseball team traveled to Middlesboro to take on the Yellow Jackets in the state semistate All “A” tournament. The Bulldogs started the game with a run, but would not revisit the plate again during the game, leading to their 1-2 loss.

Hazard would get on the board first with a run in the top half of the opening frame. Andy Baker picked up a hit and later scored on a Ryan Smith sacrifice.

Unfortunately, Middlesboro would answer with a run in the bottom of the inning. The score would hold until the fourth inning when the Yellow Jackets put another run on the board (1-2).

Neither team would score down the stretch, leaving the 1-2 score as the final. Ryan Smith would get the loss on the mound, going 5.2 innings with 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Hazard (1) Andy Baker 1 run and 1 hit, Trajon Campbell 1 hit, Ryan Smith 1 RBI, Devin Morris 1 hit and Rudy Akemon 1 hit.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at [email protected]

Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard’s Andy Baker scored 3 of the Bulldogs 4 runs this week.
http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0116.jpgTony McGuire | Hazard Herald Hazard’s Andy Baker scored 3 of the Bulldogs 4 runs this week.

By Tony McGuire

[email protected]

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:55 pm |    

Public attends open house at Care Cottage in Hazard

Public attends open house at Care Cottage in Hazard
1:30 pm
Updated: 1:35 pm. |    

Senator Brandon Smith and Rep. Chris Fugate speak to Hazard Perry Chamber of Commerce

Senator Brandon Smith and Rep. Chris Fugate speak to Hazard Perry Chamber of Commerce
11:26 am |    

The Players win several awards at EKDAS

The Players win several awards at EKDAS
comments powered by Disqus