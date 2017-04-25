Hazard comes up short in state semistate

On Tuesday, the Hazard Bulldog baseball team traveled to Middlesboro to take on the Yellow Jackets in the state semistate All “A” tournament. The Bulldogs started the game with a run, but would not revisit the plate again during the game, leading to their 1-2 loss.

Hazard would get on the board first with a run in the top half of the opening frame. Andy Baker picked up a hit and later scored on a Ryan Smith sacrifice.

Unfortunately, Middlesboro would answer with a run in the bottom of the inning. The score would hold until the fourth inning when the Yellow Jackets put another run on the board (1-2).

Neither team would score down the stretch, leaving the 1-2 score as the final. Ryan Smith would get the loss on the mound, going 5.2 innings with 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Hazard (1) Andy Baker 1 run and 1 hit, Trajon Campbell 1 hit, Ryan Smith 1 RBI, Devin Morris 1 hit and Rudy Akemon 1 hit.

