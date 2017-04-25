Bulldogs give up late runs to Jaguars in 5-3 loss

On Wednesday, the Hazard Bulldogs traveled to London to take on the North Laurel Jaguars. The Bulldogs took the early lead, and held on until the sixth inning when the Jaguars dropped three runs on Hazard to take the 5-3 win.

The Bulldogs opened the game with a run in the top half of the first inning. Hazard held the 1-0 lead until the fourth inning when they pushed another run across the plate for the 2-0 lead.

The Jaguars tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning, but could not hold the Bulldogs in the fifth inning (3-2). Unfortunately, North Laurel had another rally in them, scoring three runs in the sixth inning to go up 5-3.

Hazard would not be able to score in the seventh inning, leaving the 5-3 score as the final. Andy Baker got the loss, going 5 innings with 7 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. Bailey Blair went 1 inning with 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks and 1 strikeout.

Hazard (3) Andy Baker 2 runs and 1 hit, Ryan Smith 1 hit, Bailey Blair 1 RBI, Rudy Akemon 1 hit and 1 RBI, Devin Morris 1 run and 1 hit, Dalton Baker 1 RBI an Kyle Johnson 1 hit.

