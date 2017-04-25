Commodores rout Patriots on the road

The Perry County Central Commodore baseball team traveled to Hindman to take on the Knott Central Patriots on Tuesday. The Commodores scored in every inning, and came away with the 15-4 rout of the Patriots.

Perry Central opened the game strong with two run in the top half of the first, however, they allowed Knott Central to tie the game in the bottom of the frame. The Commodores then went up 6-2 with a single run in the second and three runs in the third inning. The Patriot scored their final two runs of the game in the bottom of the third, bringing the tally to 6-4.

Perry Central score in each of the final four inning, with their biggest rally coming in the fourth inning when they scored five runs to go up 11-4. The Commodores closed out the game with the 15-4 win.

Perry Central (15) Dylan Fields 1 run, 1 hit and 1 RBI, Braxton Cottongame 2 runs, 3 hits and 3 RBI, Brody Dixon 4 runs, 3 hits and 1 RBI, Ronnie Long 3 runs, 3 hits (HR) and 4 RBI, Kameron Conley 1 run, 4 hits and 3 RBI, Tanner Pratt 1 run, Parker Estep 2 runs and 2 hits and Trevor Spurlock 1 run , 3 hits and 3 RBI.

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Perry Central’s Kameron Conley had 1 run, 4 hits and 3 RBI in the Commodores’ 15-4 win over Knott Central. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0120.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Perry Central’s Kameron Conley had 1 run, 4 hits and 3 RBI in the Commodores’ 15-4 win over Knott Central. Perry Central’s Ronnie Long hit a home run, and had 3 runs, 3 hit and 4 RBI in the Commodores’ 15-4 win over Knott Central. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0178.jpg Perry Central’s Ronnie Long hit a home run, and had 3 runs, 3 hit and 4 RBI in the Commodores’ 15-4 win over Knott Central.