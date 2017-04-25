Commodores come up short against Lakers

The Perry County Central Commodore baseball team welcomed in the Russell County Lakers on Saturday. The two teams hooked up in a nip and tuck battle that saw the Commodores come up short 3-2.

Perry Central opened the game with a single run, and held on to the lead until the third inning when Russell County tied the game. The Lakers then took the 2-1 lead with a run in the fifth inning.

Both teams place a run on the board in the sixth inning, leaving the Commodores trailing 3-2. When neither team scored in the seventh inning, Perry Central was given the loss, their fifth of the season.

Perry Central (2) Braxton Cottongame 2 runs an 1 hit, Brody Dixon 1 hit and 1 RBI and Ronnie Long 1 hit and 1 RBI.

