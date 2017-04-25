Posted on by

Perry blanks Buckhorn behind Amburgey’s perfect game


By Tony McGuire - [email protected]

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Perry Central junior Lauren Amburgey threw a perfect game against Buckhorn as the Lady Commodores took down the Lady Wildcats 21-0. Amburgey went 3 innings with 0 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks and 8 strikeouts.


Perry Central’s Lexie Haddix hit her first home run of the season. Haddix had 4 runs, 3 hits and 5 RBI in the Lady Commodores’ 21-0 win over Buckhorn.


Early last week, the Perry County Central traveled to Buckhorn to take on the Lady Wildcats. The Lady Commodores blanked the Lady Wildcats 21-0 behind a perfect game by Lauren Amburgey.

The Lady Commodores put the game on ice with 13 runs in the opening frame. Perry Central then added a lone run (14-1) in the second inning, and closed out the game with 7 runs in the third inning to bring the tally to 21-0.

Perry Central’s Lexie Haddix hit a home run during the game, her first of the season. Lauren Amburgey got the win on the mound, going three innings with 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Perry Central (21) Lexie Haddix 4 runs, 3 hits and 5 RBI, Jamie Pollaard 3 runs and 1 hit, Katie Pigman 3 runs, 1 hit and 3 RBI, Lauren Amburgey 1 hit and 3 RBI, Katie Campbell 3 runs, 3 hits and 2 RBI, Kamryn Noe 1 run, 2 hits and 3 RBI, Keisha Couch 2 runs, 1 hit and 1 RBI, Emilee Eversole 2 runs, 1 hit and 1 RBI, Kim Hughes 1 run, 2 hits and 2 RBI and Jaden Noble (CR) 2 runs.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at [email protected]

By Tony McGuire

[email protected]

