Perry blanks Buckhorn behind Amburgey’s perfect game

Early last week, the Perry County Central traveled to Buckhorn to take on the Lady Wildcats. The Lady Commodores blanked the Lady Wildcats 21-0 behind a perfect game by Lauren Amburgey.

The Lady Commodores put the game on ice with 13 runs in the opening frame. Perry Central then added a lone run (14-1) in the second inning, and closed out the game with 7 runs in the third inning to bring the tally to 21-0.

Perry Central’s Lexie Haddix hit a home run during the game, her first of the season. Lauren Amburgey got the win on the mound, going three innings with 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Perry Central (21) Lexie Haddix 4 runs, 3 hits and 5 RBI, Jamie Pollaard 3 runs and 1 hit, Katie Pigman 3 runs, 1 hit and 3 RBI, Lauren Amburgey 1 hit and 3 RBI, Katie Campbell 3 runs, 3 hits and 2 RBI, Kamryn Noe 1 run, 2 hits and 3 RBI, Keisha Couch 2 runs, 1 hit and 1 RBI, Emilee Eversole 2 runs, 1 hit and 1 RBI, Kim Hughes 1 run, 2 hits and 2 RBI and Jaden Noble (CR) 2 runs.

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at [email protected]

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Perry Central junior Lauren Amburgey threw a perfect game against Buckhorn as the Lady Commodores took down the Lady Wildcats 21-0. Amburgey went 3 innings with 0 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks and 8 strikeouts. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0064.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Perry Central junior Lauren Amburgey threw a perfect game against Buckhorn as the Lady Commodores took down the Lady Wildcats 21-0. Amburgey went 3 innings with 0 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks and 8 strikeouts. Perry Central’s Lexie Haddix hit her first home run of the season. Haddix had 4 runs, 3 hits and 5 RBI in the Lady Commodores’ 21-0 win over Buckhorn. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0076.jpg Perry Central’s Lexie Haddix hit her first home run of the season. Haddix had 4 runs, 3 hits and 5 RBI in the Lady Commodores’ 21-0 win over Buckhorn.