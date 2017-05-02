Commodores even regular season with win at Bulldogs

Early last week, the Hazard Bulldogs played host to crosstown rivals, the Perry County Central Commodores. The Bulldogs won the first meeting 3-2, and the Commodores were looking to even the series.

Perry Central started the game strong, putting four runs across the plate to take the early 4-0 lead (the highlight of the inning was a two-run homerun by Ronnie Long). Hazard would erase on of the runs in the bottom of the inning to set the score at 4-1.

The Commodores exploded for six runs in the third inning, bringing the tally to 10-1. The Bulldogs would remain silent until the fifth and sixth inning when they would go for three runs back-to-back (Dalton Baker would close out the scoring for Hazard with a two-run homerun).

Neither team would score in the final innings, leaving Perry Central to even the series with the 10-7 win.

Perry Central (10) Dylan Fields 1 run, 1 hit and 2 RVI, Braxton Cottongame 2 runs and 1 hit, Brody Dixon 2 runs, 1 hit and 2 RBI, Ronning Long 2 runs, 1 hit (HR) and 2 RBI, Kameron Conley 1 run, 2 hits and 2 RBI, Ryan Couch 1 run, 1 hit and 1 RBI, Parker Estep 1 run, 1 hit and 1 RBI, and Trevor Spurlock 1 hit. (Braxton Cottongame 4.1 innings: 3 hits, 4 runs, 6 walks and 9 strikeouts. Kameron Conley 2.2 innings: 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks and 1 strikeout).

Hazard (7) Andy Baker 1 hit, Trajon Campbell 2 runs and 2 hits, Bailey Blair 1 run, Devin Morris 2 runs, 1 hit and 1 RBI, Dalton Baker 2 runs, 1 hit and 3 RBI, James Shoptaw 1 RBI, Chase Ford 1 hit and 1 RBI, Garrett Miller 1 RBI and Kyle Johnson 2 hits. (Andy Baker 2.1 innings: 7 hits, 10 runs, 4 walks and 1 strikeout. Jarrett Napier 4.2 innings: 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts).

Tony McGuire can be reached via email at [email protected]

Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Perry Central’s Dylan Fields records the out at second, but has the double-play broken up by a hard slide by Hazard’s Andy Baker. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0006.jpg Photos by Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald Perry Central’s Dylan Fields records the out at second, but has the double-play broken up by a hard slide by Hazard’s Andy Baker. Hazard’s Dalton Baker shows bunt, but will slash the ball for a homerun in the sixth inning of the Bulldogs’ 10-7 loss to Perry Central. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0018.jpg Hazard’s Dalton Baker shows bunt, but will slash the ball for a homerun in the sixth inning of the Bulldogs’ 10-7 loss to Perry Central. Perry Central’s Braxton Cottongame got the win on the mound as the Commodores notched the 10-7 win over Hazard. Cottongame had 9 strikeouts in the game. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0073.jpg Perry Central’s Braxton Cottongame got the win on the mound as the Commodores notched the 10-7 win over Hazard. Cottongame had 9 strikeouts in the game. Perry Central’s Parker Estep in met at the plate after scoring a run in the Commodores’ 10-7 win over the Bulldogs. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0138.jpg Perry Central’s Parker Estep in met at the plate after scoring a run in the Commodores’ 10-7 win over the Bulldogs. Hazard’s Jarrett Napier threw 4.2 innings of relief against Perry Central, holding the Commodores without a run and just 2 hits. http://hazard-herald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_0163.jpg Hazard’s Jarrett Napier threw 4.2 innings of relief against Perry Central, holding the Commodores without a run and just 2 hits.