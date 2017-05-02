Bulldogs rally for comeback win over Eagles

The Hazard Bulldogs started their baseball week by hosting the Leslie County Eagles. The Bulldogs would fall behind in the contest, and had to rely on a late comeback bid to pull off the 5-2 win.

Despite scoring a run in the first inning, the Bulldogs found themselves down 2-1 after the Eagles struck for single runs in the third and fourth innings. Hazard began their comeback bid in the fifth inning as they plated a pair of runs for the 3-2 advantage.

The Bulldogs posted a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning, putting them up 5-2. Hazard’s defense shutdown a late Leslie County rally, giving them the sweep of the Eagles during the regular season.

Bailey Blair got the win on the mound going 7 innings with 7 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk and 5 strikeouts.

Hazard (5) Andy Baker 1 run and 1 hit, Trajon Campbell 2 runs, 2 hits and 1 RBI, Bailey Blair d3 hits and 2 RBI, Devin Morris 1 hit, Dalton Baker 1 hit, Garrett Miller 1 run, Chase Ford 2 hits and Kyle Johnson 1 run, 1 hit and 1 RBI.

