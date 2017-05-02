Posted on by

Xplosion ends season with 3rd place finish


Tony McGuire | Hazard Herald The Xplosion volleyball team from Perry County finished their 2017 season with a third place finish at the Bristol Volleyball Championships.


The East Kentucky Xplosion volleyball team ended their season with the BVC Tournament in Lexington. The local middle school players finished their season with a third place finish in the tournament.

The Xplosion opened pool play with a win over the Lexington Lions (25-17 and 25-12). They would then lose their second match to the Indiana Fusion (14-25 and 8-25).

Next came bracket play in which they would open with a win over the Lexington Cheetahs. This would be a three set thriller in which the Xplosion won 25-18, 23-25 and 15-6.

In their final game, the Xplosion lost to the Horizon out of the Corbin area. They then received third place in the tournament because they had a +15 advantage over the Georgetown Force.

Tournament stat leaders: Aces: Peyton Melton, Assists: Madison Baker and Ryann Brashear, Blocks: Madison Eldrdge and Rachel Feltner, Digs: Jaden Fields and Madison Smith, and Kills: Tiffany Williams.

