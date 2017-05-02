Classic Pro Wrestling scheduled for May 6

Appalachian Mountain Wrestling presents a special night of classic Pro Wrestling Saturday May 6th in Happy Kentucky just minutes from Downtown Hazard. The event will not only feature thrills and excitement from the regions top stars but it also will feature The First annual Appalachian Hall of Fame Ceremony.

When A.M.W. officials started talking about creating a Hall of Fame one man’s name was at the top of everyone’s list “The Man With Hands of Stone” Ronnie “One Man Gang” Garvin. Garvin’s life and career go hand and hand with the Appalachians.

Ronnie was born a small farm in Northern Quebec Canada. He began wrestling professionally at only 15 years old. Garvin made his way to the states knowing only 9 English Words and had $3 in his pocket. His career would take him around the world, lead to countless championships, and is stuff of movies.

Ronnie hit East Kentucky in 1975 under the Southeastern Wrestling banner , a NWA office out of Knoxville, TN. While with Southeastern Garvin would become numerous time Southeastern Heavy Weight and Tag Team Champion. His feuds with the likes of The Mongolian Stomper, Joe LeDuc, and Ron Wright sky rocketed him to the top. In 1977 Garvin took his first huge step to becoming a Legend by pinning Andre The Giant in Kinoxville.

In 1979 Garvin moved to East Kentucky and wrestled the next four years under the International Championship Wrestling banner. Most of his time spent in ICW he was involved in a feud with another young man who was becoming a legend Randy “Macho Man” Savage.

“We would go into buildings in Hazard, Harlan, Prestonsburg and there would be some many fans you could barley get to the ring” Garvin said while recalling his time in Kentucky. Garvin also said “This is probably my farewell to Kentucky. I wanted to come back one last time and say thank you to all the people who supported me and made me who I became.”

Ronnie’s career saw him defeat Ric Flair in 1987 for The NWA World Title. He wrestled on Pay Per Views for all the Major Organizations including WWE but East Kentucky holds specials memories in his heart. “East Tennessee and East Kentucky is where it all came together for me. I think about my times there often and always smile” Garvin remembered.

The Appalachians were a great fit for Garvin with his love of hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. After retiring from full time wrestling in 1990 Ronnie went on to be a commercial pilot. He now lives on an Appalachian Mountain Top in West Virginia.

When asked how he wants to be remembered by the fans Ronnie said ” I’m just a regular ol’ guy and all of my success was because of the fans. The paid my way and made me who I am. I thanks The Lord everyday for the fans and that I still have my health and I’m able to still have an active life.”

There will be a special meet and greet with Mr. Garvin for Golden (front row) and Silver (second row)Ticket holds starting at 5:45pm to get these tickets call 606-359-4857. Doors for everyone else will open at 6:30. Belltime will be at 7:30pm Sharp.

The Sensational Batten Twins Brad and Bart who started their Career in East Kentucky for ICW will also be inducted int the Hall of Fame. The Battens went on to hold titles across The United States and Puerto Rico. The wrestled on National TV for The NWA and World Class Wrestling. Bart Batten now resides in the Paintsviile KY area.

The Card it’s self includes an Appalachian Title Match with Champion Stan Sierra with manager Phil Phair defending against John Noble. The man known as “The King of Kingsport, TN” Beau James with his wife Misty James will battle Kyle Maggard in a heated grudge match. Three other big matches on the Card May 6th. Follow AMW on their facebook page.